3953 Picasso Court

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool coffee bar ceiling fan

Condo in NoDa for rent in The Renaissance complex. Walking distance to NoDa restaurants and theaters. 2 blocks away from Diving Barrel and coffee shops. Condo overlooks pool and gives a resort type feel. Two level in this condo, there is a bedroom on the main living area and a bedroom on the lower level. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Hardwood floors in the main living area. New carpet in both bedrooms and staircase. Entire condo has been painted Agreeable Grey by Sherwin Williams. Great location in the back of the neighborhood overlooking pool and courtyard area. Comes with 2 parking passes for two cars. Mailbox close by.