All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3953 Picasso Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3953 Picasso Court
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

3953 Picasso Court

3953 Picasso Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3953 Picasso Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
pool
media room
Condo in NoDa for rent in The Renaissance complex. Walking distance to NoDa restaurants and theaters. 2 blocks away from Diving Barrel and coffee shops. Condo overlooks pool and gives a resort type feel. Two level in this condo, there is a bedroom on the main living area and a bedroom on the lower level. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Hardwood floors in the main living area. New carpet in both bedrooms and staircase. Entire condo has been painted Agreeable Grey by Sherwin Williams. Great location in the back of the neighborhood overlooking pool and courtyard area. Comes with 2 parking passes for two cars. Mailbox close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3953 Picasso Court have any available units?
3953 Picasso Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3953 Picasso Court have?
Some of 3953 Picasso Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3953 Picasso Court currently offering any rent specials?
3953 Picasso Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3953 Picasso Court pet-friendly?
No, 3953 Picasso Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3953 Picasso Court offer parking?
Yes, 3953 Picasso Court offers parking.
Does 3953 Picasso Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3953 Picasso Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3953 Picasso Court have a pool?
Yes, 3953 Picasso Court has a pool.
Does 3953 Picasso Court have accessible units?
No, 3953 Picasso Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3953 Picasso Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3953 Picasso Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte