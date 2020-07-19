Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

3927 Meadow Green Drive Available 01/09/20 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Ranch - Bright and beautiful home in Charlotte. This home boasts wood floors throughout. A large kitchen with granite counter tops and all new appliances, great for dinners or entertaining. A great sunroom off the kitchen, the perfect place to sit and an enjoy your morning coffee while preparing to start your day. Four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Youll love coming home to this magnificent home.



All this beauty and lawn care is included.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Jane at (704) 281-6096



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3361120)