Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3927 Meadow Green Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

3927 Meadow Green Drive

3927 Meadow Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3927 Meadow Green Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3927 Meadow Green Drive Available 01/09/20 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Ranch - Bright and beautiful home in Charlotte. This home boasts wood floors throughout. A large kitchen with granite counter tops and all new appliances, great for dinners or entertaining. A great sunroom off the kitchen, the perfect place to sit and an enjoy your morning coffee while preparing to start your day. Four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Youll love coming home to this magnificent home.

All this beauty and lawn care is included.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Jane at (704) 281-6096

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3361120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 Meadow Green Drive have any available units?
3927 Meadow Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3927 Meadow Green Drive have?
Some of 3927 Meadow Green Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3927 Meadow Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3927 Meadow Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 Meadow Green Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3927 Meadow Green Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3927 Meadow Green Drive offer parking?
No, 3927 Meadow Green Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3927 Meadow Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3927 Meadow Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 Meadow Green Drive have a pool?
No, 3927 Meadow Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3927 Meadow Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 3927 Meadow Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 Meadow Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3927 Meadow Green Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
