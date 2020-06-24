All apartments in Charlotte
3914 Bearwood Ave
3914 Bearwood Ave

3914 Bearwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3914 Bearwood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Home offers perfect comfort and convenience. Offering numeorous recent updated features such as:
Modern Contemporary Light Fixtures
Fully Remodeled Kitchen and Bath
Great Large Backyard
And So Much More!

Located walking distance from the Sugar Creek Light Rail Station, 1 light rail stop from the 36th Street Station in NoDa or a 5 minute walk to the heart of NoDa this home will not last. Bearwood Avenue is a dead-end street (quiet community park just steps away) that North Davidson turns into on the north side of NoDa. The home itself just underwent a full renovation including to the 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, heating/air conditioning, flooring, stainless steel appliances, new modern lighting and hardware, granite counter-tops, all new paint inside and out and a washer and dryer included. Perfect home for pets. To view this home, please take North Davidson north through NoDa and take a left into Bearwood when you see the light rail station to your left. Long term leases are preferred.

-We No Longer Look at Minimum Credit Score! We will check for any signs of eviction or major collections
- We will determine security deposit based off of your application
- The sooner you apply the better! We work on a first come first serve system !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 Bearwood Ave have any available units?
3914 Bearwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3914 Bearwood Ave have?
Some of 3914 Bearwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 Bearwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3914 Bearwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 Bearwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3914 Bearwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3914 Bearwood Ave offer parking?
No, 3914 Bearwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3914 Bearwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3914 Bearwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 Bearwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3914 Bearwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3914 Bearwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3914 Bearwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 Bearwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3914 Bearwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
