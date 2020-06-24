3914 Bearwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Home offers perfect comfort and convenience. Offering numeorous recent updated features such as:

Modern Contemporary Light Fixtures

Fully Remodeled Kitchen and Bath

Great Large Backyard

And So Much More!



Located walking distance from the Sugar Creek Light Rail Station, 1 light rail stop from the 36th Street Station in NoDa or a 5 minute walk to the heart of NoDa this home will not last. Bearwood Avenue is a dead-end street (quiet community park just steps away) that North Davidson turns into on the north side of NoDa. The home itself just underwent a full renovation including to the 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, heating/air conditioning, flooring, stainless steel appliances, new modern lighting and hardware, granite counter-tops, all new paint inside and out and a washer and dryer included. Perfect home for pets. To view this home, please take North Davidson north through NoDa and take a left into Bearwood when you see the light rail station to your left. Long term leases are preferred.



-We No Longer Look at Minimum Credit Score! We will check for any signs of eviction or major collections

- We will determine security deposit based off of your application

- The sooner you apply the better! We work on a first come first serve system !