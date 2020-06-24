3914 Bearwood Ave

Amenities
This Home offers perfect comfort and convenience. Offering numeorous recent updated features such as:
Modern Contemporary Light Fixtures
Fully Remodeled Kitchen and Bath
Great Large Backyard
And So Much More!
Located walking distance from the Sugar Creek Light Rail Station, 1 light rail stop from the 36th Street Station in NoDa or a 5 minute walk to the heart of NoDa this home will not last. Bearwood Avenue is a dead-end street (quiet community park just steps away) that North Davidson turns into on the north side of NoDa. The home itself just underwent a full renovation including to the 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, heating/air conditioning, flooring, stainless steel appliances, new modern lighting and hardware, granite counter-tops, all new paint inside and out and a washer and dryer included. Perfect home for pets. To view this home, please take North Davidson north through NoDa and take a left into Bearwood when you see the light rail station to your left. Long term leases are preferred.
-We No Longer Look at Minimum Credit Score! We will check for any signs of eviction or major collections
- We will determine security deposit based off of your application
- The sooner you apply the better! We work on a first come first serve system !