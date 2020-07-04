All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 7 2020

3911 Picasso Court

3911 Picasso Court · No Longer Available
Location

3911 Picasso Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
This beautiful condo is located in the Renaissance neighborhood in NoDa features secured neighborhood, stainless steel appliances, stackable washer & dryer and hard wood floors. Minutes from Charlotte's Art District, Shopping & Dining, Cabo's Fish Tacos.

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package(not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Picasso Court have any available units?
3911 Picasso Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3911 Picasso Court have?
Some of 3911 Picasso Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 Picasso Court currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Picasso Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Picasso Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3911 Picasso Court is pet friendly.
Does 3911 Picasso Court offer parking?
No, 3911 Picasso Court does not offer parking.
Does 3911 Picasso Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3911 Picasso Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Picasso Court have a pool?
No, 3911 Picasso Court does not have a pool.
Does 3911 Picasso Court have accessible units?
No, 3911 Picasso Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Picasso Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 Picasso Court does not have units with dishwashers.

