3911 Picasso Court

Amenities
This beautiful condo is located in the Renaissance neighborhood in NoDa features secured neighborhood, stainless steel appliances, stackable washer & dryer and hard wood floors. Minutes from Charlotte's Art District, Shopping & Dining, Cabo's Fish Tacos.
No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package(not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.