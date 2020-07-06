3909 Bearwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located just 100ft from the Sugar Creek Light Rail Station, 1 light rail stop from the 36th Street Station in NoDa or a 5 minute walk to the heart of NoDa this home will not last. Bearwood Avenue is a ?dead-end? street (quiet community park just steps away) that North Davidson turns into on the north side of NoDa. The home itself just underwent a full renovation including to the 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, heating/air conditioning, 6? privacy fence, flooring, updated appliances, new modern lighting and hardware, all new paint inside and out and a washer and dryer included. Perfect home for pets. To view this home, please take North Davidson north through NoDa and take a left into Bearwood when you see the light rail station to your left. Long term leases are preferred.