3909 Bearwood Ave

Amenities
Located just 100ft from the Sugar Creek Light Rail Station, 1 light rail stop from the 36th Street Station in NoDa or a 5 minute walk to the heart of NoDa this home will not last. Bearwood Avenue is a ?dead-end? street (quiet community park just steps away) that North Davidson turns into on the north side of NoDa. The home itself just underwent a full renovation including to the 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, heating/air conditioning, 6? privacy fence, flooring, updated appliances, new modern lighting and hardware, all new paint inside and out and a washer and dryer included. Perfect home for pets. To view this home, please take North Davidson north through NoDa and take a left into Bearwood when you see the light rail station to your left. Long term leases are preferred.