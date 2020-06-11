Amenities

3842 Rhodes Ave. Available 08/07/20 Location! Location! Location! Beautifully updated home in Beverly Woods - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully updated home in Beverly Woods with Myers Park High School! Amazing chef's Kitchen has top of the line appliances including pro dual fuel Therm range w/ griddle, therm built-in refrigerator, Bosch microwave & dishwasher. Granite counters with bar that seats 4. Extensive hardwoods. Gas fireplace in Master Suite with tiled shower, soaking tub & huge walk-in closet. Fenced backyard. Detached garage with electric, overhead storage/opener, large deck. Laundry has lots of cabinets & shelves. NO CATS! Only dogs < 25 lbs will be considered.



(RLNE5837100)