Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3842 Rhodes Ave.

3842 Rhodes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3842 Rhodes Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3842 Rhodes Ave. Available 08/07/20 Location! Location! Location! Beautifully updated home in Beverly Woods - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully updated home in Beverly Woods with Myers Park High School! Amazing chef's Kitchen has top of the line appliances including pro dual fuel Therm range w/ griddle, therm built-in refrigerator, Bosch microwave & dishwasher. Granite counters with bar that seats 4. Extensive hardwoods. Gas fireplace in Master Suite with tiled shower, soaking tub & huge walk-in closet. Fenced backyard. Detached garage with electric, overhead storage/opener, large deck. Laundry has lots of cabinets & shelves. NO CATS! Only dogs < 25 lbs will be considered.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5837100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3842 Rhodes Ave. have any available units?
3842 Rhodes Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3842 Rhodes Ave. have?
Some of 3842 Rhodes Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3842 Rhodes Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3842 Rhodes Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3842 Rhodes Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3842 Rhodes Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3842 Rhodes Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3842 Rhodes Ave. does offer parking.
Does 3842 Rhodes Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3842 Rhodes Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3842 Rhodes Ave. have a pool?
No, 3842 Rhodes Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3842 Rhodes Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3842 Rhodes Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3842 Rhodes Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3842 Rhodes Ave. has units with dishwashers.
