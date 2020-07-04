3806 Bridgewood Lane

Gorgeous Cape Code with Open Layout and Beautiful Lines of Site! Enjoy a private Cul-de-Sac Home Site with a Fully Fenced in Yard with Storage Shed and tons of Privacy. The kitchen Features Custom Cabinets and Granite Tops with a Double Oven and Pantry. The Family Room has a Custom 8' Stone Gas Fireplace with a Ruff Hewn Mantle made of Cedar. The first Level features Hand scraped Wood Floors in most of the living space and gives a warm feeling as you enter the home. When its time to get away you have a access to a Study on the main level with a French Door to let natural light into the space. When you are ready retire for the night your Owners Retreat is on the first floor and an additional Bedroom. The Second Level offers two Oversized Bedrooms with a Bonus Play area and views to the all the mature tress in the back yard. Custom Window Treatments are featured throughout the home to offer natural light or privacy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
