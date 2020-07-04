All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

3806 Bridgewood Lane

3806 Bridgewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3806 Bridgewood Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Mountainbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Gorgeous Cape Code with Open Layout and Beautiful Lines of Site! Enjoy a private Cul-de-Sac Home Site with a Fully Fenced in Yard with Storage Shed and tons of Privacy. The kitchen Features Custom Cabinets and Granite Tops with a Double Oven and Pantry. The Family Room has a Custom 8' Stone Gas Fireplace with a Ruff Hewn Mantle made of Cedar.
The first Level features Hand scraped Wood Floors in most of the living space and gives a warm feeling as you enter the home. When its time to get away you have a access to a Study on the main level with a French Door to let natural light into the space. When you are ready retire for the night your Owners Retreat is on the first floor and an additional Bedroom. The Second Level offers two Oversized Bedrooms with a Bonus Play area and views to the all the mature tress in the back yard. Custom Window Treatments are featured throughout the home to offer natural light or privacy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 Bridgewood Lane have any available units?
3806 Bridgewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3806 Bridgewood Lane have?
Some of 3806 Bridgewood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 Bridgewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3806 Bridgewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 Bridgewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3806 Bridgewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3806 Bridgewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3806 Bridgewood Lane offers parking.
Does 3806 Bridgewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3806 Bridgewood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 Bridgewood Lane have a pool?
No, 3806 Bridgewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3806 Bridgewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3806 Bridgewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 Bridgewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 Bridgewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

