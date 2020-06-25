3801 Seaforth Drive

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Full Bath home with 1 Car Garage in Windsor Park, a quiet neighborhood very close to Plaza Midwood and NoDa, centrally located off Central Ave and Kilborne Dr.



- 1 Dog permitted on a case-by-case basis- $40/mo extra

- 12 Month Lease

- 1st month's rent and $1,450 security deposit required to move in.

- Credit Check & background check will be performed.

-Available April 15th - May 1 for Move-in.



Call Garrett to set up a showing 803-389-5549 or garrettmorton@me.com

Applications are taken Online Only, visit: www.midwoodproperties.managebuilding.com



This residence sits upon a saught-after corner lot with a shady tree canopy overhead. Large private, fenced-in backyard with patio off back door is perfect for summer get-togethers and BBQs. There is a storage shed available. 2 full newly renovated bathrooms both feature walk-in tiled showers, tile floors.



Kitchen: Gorgeous Kitchen features beautiful marble island with cook top, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances. In addition to refrigerator & cooktop there is a built-in convection oven & integrated dishwasher. Cabinets and drawers feature soft-close hardware. Wood block counters are Oak. This bright, kitchen has lots of storage space plus a wall-mounted pantry and an adjoined dining space.



Home features refinished original oak flooring.



Off of the Kitchen is the laundry/mudroom with washer and dryer leading to 1 car garage with electric door.



