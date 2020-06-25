All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

3801 Seaforth Drive

3801 Seaforth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3801 Seaforth Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Full Bath home with 1 Car Garage in Windsor Park, a quiet neighborhood very close to Plaza Midwood and NoDa, centrally located off Central Ave and Kilborne Dr.

- 1 Dog permitted on a case-by-case basis- $40/mo extra
- 12 Month Lease
- 1st month's rent and $1,450 security deposit required to move in.
- Credit Check & background check will be performed.
-Available April 15th - May 1 for Move-in.

Applications are taken Online Only, visit: www.midwoodproperties.managebuilding.com

This residence sits upon a saught-after corner lot with a shady tree canopy overhead. Large private, fenced-in backyard with patio off back door is perfect for summer get-togethers and BBQs. There is a storage shed available. 2 full newly renovated bathrooms both feature walk-in tiled showers, tile floors.

Kitchen: Gorgeous Kitchen features beautiful marble island with cook top, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances. In addition to refrigerator & cooktop there is a built-in convection oven & integrated dishwasher. Cabinets and drawers feature soft-close hardware. Wood block counters are Oak. This bright, kitchen has lots of storage space plus a wall-mounted pantry and an adjoined dining space.

Home features refinished original oak flooring.

Off of the Kitchen is the laundry/mudroom with washer and dryer leading to 1 car garage with electric door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Seaforth Drive have any available units?
3801 Seaforth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 Seaforth Drive have?
Some of 3801 Seaforth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Seaforth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Seaforth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Seaforth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 Seaforth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3801 Seaforth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Seaforth Drive offers parking.
Does 3801 Seaforth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3801 Seaforth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Seaforth Drive have a pool?
No, 3801 Seaforth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Seaforth Drive have accessible units?
No, 3801 Seaforth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Seaforth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 Seaforth Drive has units with dishwashers.
