Charlotte, NC
3701 Roxborough Parkway
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

3701 Roxborough Parkway

3701 Roxborough Pkwy Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Roxborough Pkwy Dr, Charlotte, NC 28211
Barclay Downs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Contact community directly- 704-364-2822. The Colony enjoys Charlotte's premier location. Situated in the middle of Southpark, this prestigious community has so much to offer its residents. Southpark has expanded to include new and exciting stores such as Nordstrom's and Neiman Marcus. Your home will be located within walking distance of fine dining, entertainment, and world class shopping. And only minutes from downtown Charlotte. Schedule some time with us today. Now is the time to make The Colony your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Roxborough Parkway have any available units?
3701 Roxborough Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 Roxborough Parkway have?
Some of 3701 Roxborough Parkway's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Roxborough Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Roxborough Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Roxborough Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Roxborough Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3701 Roxborough Parkway offer parking?
No, 3701 Roxborough Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 3701 Roxborough Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Roxborough Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Roxborough Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 3701 Roxborough Parkway has a pool.
Does 3701 Roxborough Parkway have accessible units?
Yes, 3701 Roxborough Parkway has accessible units.
Does 3701 Roxborough Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 Roxborough Parkway has units with dishwashers.
