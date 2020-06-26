3621 Avalon Avenue

Amenities
This Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home is located in enderly park ,Conveniently close to I-85 right off Glenwood Dr. near Freedom Dr . Close to shopping and dining , Near a bus line
Available for a June 1, 2019 Move - In
This lovely home features:
*Living room
*Kitchen with fridge & stove
*Dining room
*Central air & heat
*New carpet
*Newly painted
*Washer & Dryer connections in attach storage closet
*All electric
*Carport
*Driveyway
To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net for additional listings visit www.rent777.com
NO PETS ALLOWED!
Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.
Schools:
•West Charlotte High
•Spaugh Middle
•Thomasboro Elementary