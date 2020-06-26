All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3621 Avalon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3621 Avalon Avenue
Last updated June 6 2019 at 4:38 PM

3621 Avalon Avenue

3621 Avalon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3621 Avalon Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home is located in enderly park ,Conveniently close to I-85 right off Glenwood Dr. near Freedom Dr . Close to shopping and dining , Near a bus line

Available for a June 1, 2019 Move - In

This lovely home features:

*Living room
*Kitchen with fridge & stove
*Dining room
*Central air & heat
*New carpet
*Newly painted
*Washer & Dryer connections in attach storage closet
*All electric
*Carport
*Driveyway

To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net for additional listings visit www.rent777.com

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.

Schools:

•West Charlotte High
•Spaugh Middle
•Thomasboro Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Avalon Avenue have any available units?
3621 Avalon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Avalon Avenue have?
Some of 3621 Avalon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Avalon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Avalon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Avalon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3621 Avalon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3621 Avalon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Avalon Avenue offers parking.
Does 3621 Avalon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Avalon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Avalon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3621 Avalon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Avalon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3621 Avalon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Avalon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 Avalon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte