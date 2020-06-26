3621 Avalon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home is located in enderly park ,Conveniently close to I-85 right off Glenwood Dr. near Freedom Dr . Close to shopping and dining , Near a bus line



Available for a June 1, 2019 Move - In



This lovely home features:



*Living room

*Kitchen with fridge & stove

*Dining room

*Central air & heat

*New carpet

*Newly painted

*Washer & Dryer connections in attach storage closet

*All electric

*Carport

*Driveyway



To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net for additional listings visit www.rent777.com



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.



Schools:



•West Charlotte High

•Spaugh Middle

•Thomasboro Elementary