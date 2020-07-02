All apartments in Charlotte
3605 Sweetgrass Ln

3605 Sweetgrass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3605 Sweetgrass Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 05/15/20 3605 Sweetgrass Rental - Property Id: 153146

Great Location in South Charlotte (Area 5), between Ballantyne Commons and South Park -- Minutes to grocery stores, restaurants, Colony Place Shopping Center, and The Arboretum. Great School System -- Olde Providence Elementary, Carmel Middle, and Myers Park High. One-level / Single Story Ranch style home located on a cul-de-sac. Home has a split bedroom floor plan, two-car attached garage, fenced-in back yard with back deck for relaxing or entertaining! Master bedroom has two large walk-in closets. Living room has a wet bar. Updated bathrooms. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Sweetgrass Ln have any available units?
3605 Sweetgrass Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 Sweetgrass Ln have?
Some of 3605 Sweetgrass Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Sweetgrass Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Sweetgrass Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Sweetgrass Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 Sweetgrass Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3605 Sweetgrass Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Sweetgrass Ln offers parking.
Does 3605 Sweetgrass Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Sweetgrass Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Sweetgrass Ln have a pool?
No, 3605 Sweetgrass Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Sweetgrass Ln have accessible units?
No, 3605 Sweetgrass Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Sweetgrass Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 Sweetgrass Ln has units with dishwashers.

