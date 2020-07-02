3605 Sweetgrass Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 05/15/20 3605 Sweetgrass Rental - Property Id: 153146



Great Location in South Charlotte (Area 5), between Ballantyne Commons and South Park -- Minutes to grocery stores, restaurants, Colony Place Shopping Center, and The Arboretum. Great School System -- Olde Providence Elementary, Carmel Middle, and Myers Park High. One-level / Single Story Ranch style home located on a cul-de-sac. Home has a split bedroom floor plan, two-car attached garage, fenced-in back yard with back deck for relaxing or entertaining! Master bedroom has two large walk-in closets. Living room has a wet bar. Updated bathrooms. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153146

Property Id 153146



(RLNE5673244)