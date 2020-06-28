All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3544 Stonehaven Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3544 Stonehaven Dr
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

3544 Stonehaven Dr

3544 Stonehaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3544 Stonehaven Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Minutes from UPTOWN! Completely Remodeled! - If your looking for a Fully RENOVATED, 3 bedroom home, with a modern feel this is it! This house has been updated with granite counter tops throughout, NEW stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, fixtures, fresh paint, NEW vanities, and refinished REAL HARDWOOD flooring. Open floor plan with cozy living area that leads into a beautiful kitchen area that is equipped with vast counter space, and a new island. Spacious bedrooms with master having walk-in closet, private master bath that has been accented with new tile, back splash, and stand in shower. Fenced in backyard that is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. NEW washer and dryer included. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, major highways/interstates, and UPTOWN Charlotte. Call today 704.488.7897 to set your appointment!

(RLNE5141621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 Stonehaven Dr have any available units?
3544 Stonehaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3544 Stonehaven Dr have?
Some of 3544 Stonehaven Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 Stonehaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3544 Stonehaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 Stonehaven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3544 Stonehaven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3544 Stonehaven Dr offer parking?
No, 3544 Stonehaven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3544 Stonehaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3544 Stonehaven Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 Stonehaven Dr have a pool?
No, 3544 Stonehaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3544 Stonehaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 3544 Stonehaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 Stonehaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3544 Stonehaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte