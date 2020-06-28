3544 Stonehaven Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Minutes from UPTOWN! Completely Remodeled! - If your looking for a Fully RENOVATED, 3 bedroom home, with a modern feel this is it! This house has been updated with granite counter tops throughout, NEW stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, fixtures, fresh paint, NEW vanities, and refinished REAL HARDWOOD flooring. Open floor plan with cozy living area that leads into a beautiful kitchen area that is equipped with vast counter space, and a new island. Spacious bedrooms with master having walk-in closet, private master bath that has been accented with new tile, back splash, and stand in shower. Fenced in backyard that is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. NEW washer and dryer included. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, major highways/interstates, and UPTOWN Charlotte. Call today 704.488.7897 to set your appointment!



