Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

3522 Enfield Road

3522 Enfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

3522 Enfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Welcome to Windsor Park! Absolutely Stunning, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upgraded Ranch Home w/ fenced in yard and hardwoods throughout. Open Concept Entry, Large Family Room and BEAUTIFUL Kitchen w/ Loads of Cabinetry, Granite Counter Tops, New SS Appliances and Center Island Work Station!! All New Architectural Shingle Roof, New Windows, HVAC System less than 5 years, and the List Goes on. Established Area with Mature Trees, Tons of Character and Easy Access to Everything. Welcome Home!Open Floor plan home Makes for PERFECT ENTERTAINING!! Relax on Your Custom Deck and Enjoy Your Private, LARGE Lot!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 Enfield Road have any available units?
3522 Enfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 Enfield Road have?
Some of 3522 Enfield Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 Enfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
3522 Enfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 Enfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3522 Enfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 3522 Enfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 3522 Enfield Road offers parking.
Does 3522 Enfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 Enfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 Enfield Road have a pool?
No, 3522 Enfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 3522 Enfield Road have accessible units?
No, 3522 Enfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 Enfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3522 Enfield Road has units with dishwashers.

