3522 Enfield Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Welcome to Windsor Park! Absolutely Stunning, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upgraded Ranch Home w/ fenced in yard and hardwoods throughout. Open Concept Entry, Large Family Room and BEAUTIFUL Kitchen w/ Loads of Cabinetry, Granite Counter Tops, New SS Appliances and Center Island Work Station!! All New Architectural Shingle Roof, New Windows, HVAC System less than 5 years, and the List Goes on. Established Area with Mature Trees, Tons of Character and Easy Access to Everything. Welcome Home!Open Floor plan home Makes for PERFECT ENTERTAINING!! Relax on Your Custom Deck and Enjoy Your Private, LARGE Lot!!