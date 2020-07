Amenities

Granite countertops in kitchen and master bath with dual sinks. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer Hook-ups. Fresh paint. Great Schools. Community Pool. No smokers or section 8 vouchers. FICO credit score of 650. Employment, Criminal and rental history checked on all applicant. Verifiable income (Pay Stub) of at least 3 times monthly rent. Move in date within 30 days of application. Year lease minimum. Thank you