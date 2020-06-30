3447 Hornets Nest Way

Amenities

Move in ready townhome in desirable Bryant Park! End Unit. Convenient location - right next to Uptown, < 2 miles to Panthers stadium, restaurants and entertainment with easy freeway access! Features include 2 car garage, hard floor downstairs, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Open floor plan. Master bathroom has dual sink vanity, garden tub and standalone shower with tile surround. Relax on the spacious deck! Washer and Dryer included. Conditional Pet approval. Resident liability insurance is required. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.