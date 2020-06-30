All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3447 Hornets Nest Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3447 Hornets Nest Way
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

3447 Hornets Nest Way

3447 Hornets Nest Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3447 Hornets Nest Way, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move in ready townhome in desirable Bryant Park! End Unit. Convenient location - right next to Uptown, < 2 miles to Panthers stadium, restaurants and entertainment with easy freeway access! Features include 2 car garage, hard floor downstairs, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Open floor plan. Master bathroom has dual sink vanity, garden tub and standalone shower with tile surround. Relax on the spacious deck! Washer and Dryer included. Conditional Pet approval. Resident liability insurance is required. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3447 Hornets Nest Way have any available units?
3447 Hornets Nest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3447 Hornets Nest Way have?
Some of 3447 Hornets Nest Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3447 Hornets Nest Way currently offering any rent specials?
3447 Hornets Nest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3447 Hornets Nest Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3447 Hornets Nest Way is pet friendly.
Does 3447 Hornets Nest Way offer parking?
Yes, 3447 Hornets Nest Way offers parking.
Does 3447 Hornets Nest Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3447 Hornets Nest Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3447 Hornets Nest Way have a pool?
No, 3447 Hornets Nest Way does not have a pool.
Does 3447 Hornets Nest Way have accessible units?
No, 3447 Hornets Nest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3447 Hornets Nest Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3447 Hornets Nest Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte