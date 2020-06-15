All apartments in Charlotte
344 Helix Way
344 Helix Way

344 Helix Way · (704) 228-9311
Location

344 Helix Way, Charlotte, NC 28203
Brookhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 344 Helix Way · Avail. Jul 1

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1046 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
344 Helix Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath End Unit Contemporary Townhome ! - Home is located in the Helix Southend complex and features a fully fenced in backyard, neutral colors throughout, 1 car garage, wide plank hardwood flooring, open floor plan, kitchen is complete with quartz countertops, large island, and stainless steel appliances. Owner's suite has dual sinks, tiled shower and natural stone flooring. Great location walking distance to the Lynx and dining and shopping. This unit is a must see ! Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds. Washer and Dryer included.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4610579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Helix Way have any available units?
344 Helix Way has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 Helix Way have?
Some of 344 Helix Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Helix Way currently offering any rent specials?
344 Helix Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Helix Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 Helix Way is pet friendly.
Does 344 Helix Way offer parking?
Yes, 344 Helix Way does offer parking.
Does 344 Helix Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 344 Helix Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Helix Way have a pool?
No, 344 Helix Way does not have a pool.
Does 344 Helix Way have accessible units?
No, 344 Helix Way does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Helix Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Helix Way does not have units with dishwashers.
