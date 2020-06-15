Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

344 Helix Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath End Unit Contemporary Townhome ! - Home is located in the Helix Southend complex and features a fully fenced in backyard, neutral colors throughout, 1 car garage, wide plank hardwood flooring, open floor plan, kitchen is complete with quartz countertops, large island, and stainless steel appliances. Owner's suite has dual sinks, tiled shower and natural stone flooring. Great location walking distance to the Lynx and dining and shopping. This unit is a must see ! Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds. Washer and Dryer included.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4610579)