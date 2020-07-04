3432 Passour Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely home has the feels of a country cottage with its elongated driveway shadowed by beautiful trees. The living room has a wonderful fireplace, perfect to keep you cozy and warm during cooler weather. It also adds style to the home. Watch TV in style since there is a niche above the fireplace! The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and has ample cabinet space! The master bedroom has a custom home ceiling feature and the bath has a dual vanity sink, garden tub, and separate shower! Relax or entertain on the back deck that overlooks the lovely fenced in yard. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.