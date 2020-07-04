All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 5 2020 at 4:15 PM

3432 Passour Ridge Lane

3432 Passour Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3432 Passour Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has the feels of a country cottage with its elongated driveway shadowed by beautiful trees. The living room has a wonderful fireplace, perfect to keep you cozy and warm during cooler weather. It also adds style to the home. Watch TV in style since there is a niche above the fireplace! The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and has ample cabinet space! The master bedroom has a custom home ceiling feature and the bath has a dual vanity sink, garden tub, and separate shower! Relax or entertain on the back deck that overlooks the lovely fenced in yard. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3432 Passour Ridge Lane have any available units?
3432 Passour Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3432 Passour Ridge Lane have?
Some of 3432 Passour Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3432 Passour Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3432 Passour Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3432 Passour Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3432 Passour Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3432 Passour Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 3432 Passour Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3432 Passour Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3432 Passour Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3432 Passour Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 3432 Passour Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3432 Passour Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3432 Passour Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3432 Passour Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3432 Passour Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

