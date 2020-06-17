3423 Arboretum View

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch home in quiet neighborhood of Arboretum Crossing just across from the "Arboretum"!!....All new inside including paint with new carpet, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in Great Room and Hallway...New Vinyl in Kitchen area....New Stainless Appliances and New Solid Surface Counter Tops...Large Master Bedroom with Tray Ceiling...Master bath with dual vanities and garden tub/shower...Walk-in closet....Great Room with 11' Ceilings and Fireplace....Eat-In Bar in kitchen with Dinette Area. One Car garage with remotes...Gas Heat/Central Air...Wooded level lot...Home available for move in August 3rd. 2 year lease and $1450 deposit. Credit/Criminal checks and prior Rental references verified. Applicants must be 25 or older..Application Fee for 18 and over $25 each....Pets conditional...If approved pet fee $250 plus $25/month per pet. 30 lbs maximum on dogs..