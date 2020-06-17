All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

3423 Arboretum View

3423 Arboretum View · No Longer Available
Location

3423 Arboretum View, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch home in quiet neighborhood of Arboretum Crossing just across from the "Arboretum"!!....All new inside including paint with new carpet, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in Great Room and Hallway...New Vinyl in Kitchen area....New Stainless Appliances and New Solid Surface Counter Tops...Large Master Bedroom with Tray Ceiling...Master bath with dual vanities and garden tub/shower...Walk-in closet....Great Room with 11' Ceilings and Fireplace....Eat-In Bar in kitchen with Dinette Area. One Car garage with remotes...Gas Heat/Central Air...Wooded level lot...Home available for move in August 3rd. 2 year lease and $1450 deposit. Credit/Criminal checks and prior Rental references verified. Applicants must be 25 or older..Application Fee for 18 and over $25 each....Pets conditional...If approved pet fee $250 plus $25/month per pet. 30 lbs maximum on dogs..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3423 Arboretum View have any available units?
3423 Arboretum View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3423 Arboretum View have?
Some of 3423 Arboretum View's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 Arboretum View currently offering any rent specials?
3423 Arboretum View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 Arboretum View pet-friendly?
Yes, 3423 Arboretum View is pet friendly.
Does 3423 Arboretum View offer parking?
Yes, 3423 Arboretum View offers parking.
Does 3423 Arboretum View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3423 Arboretum View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 Arboretum View have a pool?
No, 3423 Arboretum View does not have a pool.
Does 3423 Arboretum View have accessible units?
No, 3423 Arboretum View does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 Arboretum View have units with dishwashers?
No, 3423 Arboretum View does not have units with dishwashers.
