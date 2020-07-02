3422 Stettler View Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Newly updated Master Bedroom shower to mozaic tile floor, and tile surround, with built in Soaps tray. Beautiful 3Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhown in sought after Southpark community with Great Schools. Located across from the community pool, this home features hardwoods throughout the first floor, stainless steel appliances, corian countertops with integrated sink in the kitchen, and Surround Sound Inside and Outside the home. This cozy home also features a jetted garden tub in the master, closet organizer system in the Master and Guest room. Pedestal washer and dryer included. This home is minutes from Whole Foods, Southpark Mall, and many fine dining restaurants. A must see!

