Charlotte, NC
3422 Stettler View Rd
Last updated May 18 2020 at 3:44 AM

3422 Stettler View Rd

3422 Stettler View Road · No Longer Available
Location

3422 Stettler View Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Foxcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Newly updated Master Bedroom shower to mozaic tile floor, and tile surround, with built in Soaps tray. Beautiful 3Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhown in sought after Southpark community with Great Schools. Located across from the community pool, this home features hardwoods throughout the first floor, stainless steel appliances, corian countertops with integrated sink in the kitchen, and Surround Sound Inside and Outside the home. This cozy home also features a jetted garden tub in the master, closet organizer system in the Master and Guest room. Pedestal washer and dryer included. This home is minutes from Whole Foods, Southpark Mall, and many fine dining restaurants. A must see!
Beautiful 3Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhown in sought after Southpark community with Great Schools. Located across from the community pool, this home features hardwoods throughout the first floor, stainless steel appliances, corian countertops with integrated sink in the kitchen, and Surround Sound Inside and Outside the home. This cozy home also features a jetted garden tub in the master, closet organizer system in the Master and Guest room. Pedestal washer and dryer included. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3422 Stettler View Rd have any available units?
3422 Stettler View Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3422 Stettler View Rd have?
Some of 3422 Stettler View Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3422 Stettler View Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3422 Stettler View Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 Stettler View Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3422 Stettler View Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3422 Stettler View Rd offer parking?
No, 3422 Stettler View Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3422 Stettler View Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3422 Stettler View Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 Stettler View Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3422 Stettler View Rd has a pool.
Does 3422 Stettler View Rd have accessible units?
No, 3422 Stettler View Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 Stettler View Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3422 Stettler View Rd has units with dishwashers.

