All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3418 Rea Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3418 Rea Forest Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

3418 Rea Forest Drive

3418 Rea Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wessex Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3418 Rea Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 Bath Home for rent near south Park in Charlotte, NC - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac lot, walking distance to Old Providence School.
This home has all the formal areas and a late gathering room.
Master suite has trey ceiling and over sized walk in closet.
Large double car garage and nice yard with a rear Storage shed..
A lot of home for This Price! A must See!! No Smokers. No Pets.

From I-485, exit 57, north toward Charlotte. Left onto Rea Rd, left onto Windyrush Rd, left onto Rea Forest Drive. T

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3948693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Rea Forest Drive have any available units?
3418 Rea Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 Rea Forest Drive have?
Some of 3418 Rea Forest Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 Rea Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Rea Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Rea Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3418 Rea Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3418 Rea Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3418 Rea Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 3418 Rea Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3418 Rea Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Rea Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 3418 Rea Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3418 Rea Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3418 Rea Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 Rea Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 Rea Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte