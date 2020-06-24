3418 Rea Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 Bath Home for rent near south Park in Charlotte, NC - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac lot, walking distance to Old Providence School.

This home has all the formal areas and a late gathering room.

Master suite has trey ceiling and over sized walk in closet.

Large double car garage and nice yard with a rear Storage shed..

A lot of home for This Price! A must See!! No Smokers. No Pets.



From I-485, exit 57, north toward Charlotte. Left onto Rea Rd, left onto Windyrush Rd, left onto Rea Forest Drive. T



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3948693)