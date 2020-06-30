Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3417 Braewick Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3417 Braewick Place
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3417 Braewick Place
3417 Braewick Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3417 Braewick Place, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marlwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Braewick - Freshly painted three bedroom ranch. Vaulted ceilings. Granite countertops and ceramic tile. Convenient location.
(RLNE5467043)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3417 Braewick Place have any available units?
3417 Braewick Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3417 Braewick Place have?
Some of 3417 Braewick Place's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3417 Braewick Place currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Braewick Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Braewick Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3417 Braewick Place is pet friendly.
Does 3417 Braewick Place offer parking?
Yes, 3417 Braewick Place offers parking.
Does 3417 Braewick Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 Braewick Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Braewick Place have a pool?
No, 3417 Braewick Place does not have a pool.
Does 3417 Braewick Place have accessible units?
No, 3417 Braewick Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Braewick Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3417 Braewick Place has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte