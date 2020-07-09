3414 Bonneville Drive

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath split-level home in the highly desirable Windsor Park! Just minutes from Plaza Midwood with easy access to I-74 and Uptown. Updated kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, paint, lighting, refinished hardwood floors upstairs and new luxury vinyl downstairs. Large dining room, custom bathrooms, and spacious walk in laundry. Spacious yard with mature trees. Lawn maintenance INCLUDED. This cul-de-sac gem won't last long, make this house your home today

