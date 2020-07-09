All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3414 Bonneville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3414 Bonneville Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

3414 Bonneville Drive

3414 Bonneville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3414 Bonneville Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath split-level home in the highly desirable Windsor Park! Just minutes from Plaza Midwood with easy access to I-74 and Uptown. Updated kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, paint, lighting, refinished hardwood floors upstairs and new luxury vinyl downstairs. Large dining room, custom bathrooms, and spacious walk in laundry. Spacious yard with mature trees. Lawn maintenance INCLUDED. This cul-de-sac gem won't last long, make this house your home today
Beautifully renovated 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath split-level home in the highly desirable Windsor Park! Just minutes from Plaza Midwood with easy access to I-74 and Uptown. Updated kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, paint, lighting, refinished hardwood floors upstairs and new luxury vinyl downstairs. Large dining room, custom bathrooms, and spacious walk in laundry. Spacious yard with mature trees. Lawn maintenance INCLUDED. This cul-de-sac gem won't last long, make this house your home today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 Bonneville Drive have any available units?
3414 Bonneville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 Bonneville Drive have?
Some of 3414 Bonneville Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 Bonneville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Bonneville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 Bonneville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3414 Bonneville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3414 Bonneville Drive offer parking?
No, 3414 Bonneville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3414 Bonneville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 Bonneville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 Bonneville Drive have a pool?
No, 3414 Bonneville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3414 Bonneville Drive have accessible units?
No, 3414 Bonneville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 Bonneville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 Bonneville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte