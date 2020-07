Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE .Popular south Charlotte LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION within walking distance to the Arboretum shopping & dining. One of the best units in the complex. Hardwoods, granite, tile, & breakfast bar. The Master Suite has Cathedral ceiling, Garden Tub, custom Walk in closet & dual sinks. Lower Level can be used as a Teenage / In-Law Suite. Large deck, Full brick unit. Gated community close to shopping, business, restaurants and movies. Swimming pool.