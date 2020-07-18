333 West Trade Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

This Pristine 2BR/2BA 9th floor condo is available for move in! Boasting a perfect Walk-out balcony giving a perfect view of the city. Kitchen featuring SS Appliances, Granite Countertops;floor to ceiling windows, and much more to list here! Loaded with tons of amenities including large swimming pool, fitness center and clubroom.Located on a walking distance to center city, BB&T Ballpark, Bank of America Stadium and Romare Bearden park. .

About 333 Trade, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202

Directions:From I-77 N- Take Exit 10 onto Trade St, Right onto W Trade St-Building on the Right

Contact us to schedule a showing.