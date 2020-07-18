All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

333 West Trade Street

333 West Trade Street · (704) 343-6718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
This Pristine 2BR/2BA 9th floor condo is available for move in! Boasting a perfect Walk-out balcony giving a perfect view of the city. Kitchen featuring SS Appliances, Granite Countertops;floor to ceiling windows, and much more to list here! Loaded with tons of amenities including large swimming pool, fitness center and clubroom.Located on a walking distance to center city, BB&T Ballpark, Bank of America Stadium and Romare Bearden park. .
About 333 Trade, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
Directions:From I-77 N- Take Exit 10 onto Trade St, Right onto W Trade St-Building on the Right
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 West Trade Street have any available units?
333 West Trade Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 West Trade Street have?
Some of 333 West Trade Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 West Trade Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 West Trade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 West Trade Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 West Trade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 333 West Trade Street offer parking?
No, 333 West Trade Street does not offer parking.
Does 333 West Trade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 West Trade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 West Trade Street have a pool?
Yes, 333 West Trade Street has a pool.
Does 333 West Trade Street have accessible units?
No, 333 West Trade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 West Trade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 West Trade Street does not have units with dishwashers.
