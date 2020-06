Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss the opportunity to lease an amazing townhome on the Dilworth side of South End! This townhome style condo is fully upgraded and offers everything from a true master suite to a large attached 2 car garage with extra storage space, hardwoods throughout all living spaces, open floor plan with high ceilings, stainless appliances featuring a gas range...wet bar, deck overlooking the n'hood. The list goes on.