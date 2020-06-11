329 Walnut Avenue

Amenities
1930s bungalow with stone porch situated on the corner of Walnut and 4th St. Newly remodeled! Updated kitchen-new cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, recessed lighting. Updated bathrooms-master bathroom has stand up shower with marble tile & 2nd bathroom has new shower/tub, pedestal sink, toilet, & tile flooring. Added features-enlarged, walk in closets in bedrooms, built in bookshelves in living room and adjacent bedroom. New hardwood floors throughout. New tankless water heater & roof. Laundry hook ups. City of Charlotte water, Duke power for electric and PNG for gas heat. Original wrought iron fireplace with gas coals. Centrally located to uptown venues-3 blocks from Frazier Park (includes 2 dog parks), less than a mile from the Panthers and Knights stadiums as well as Romare Bearden Park. 2 blocks from the future trolley system. Also, Rhino Market, Pinky's, & breweries like Town & Blaze are great neighborhood spots!