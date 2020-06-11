All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:54 PM

329 Walnut Avenue

329 Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

329 Walnut Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1930s bungalow with stone porch situated on the corner of Walnut and 4th St. Newly remodeled! Updated kitchen-new cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, recessed lighting. Updated bathrooms-master bathroom has stand up shower with marble tile & 2nd bathroom has new shower/tub, pedestal sink, toilet, & tile flooring. Added features-enlarged, walk in closets in bedrooms, built in bookshelves in living room and adjacent bedroom. New hardwood floors throughout. New tankless water heater & roof. Laundry hook ups. City of Charlotte water, Duke power for electric and PNG for gas heat. Original wrought iron fireplace with gas coals. Centrally located to uptown venues-3 blocks from Frazier Park (includes 2 dog parks), less than a mile from the Panthers and Knights stadiums as well as Romare Bearden Park. 2 blocks from the future trolley system. Also, Rhino Market, Pinky's, & breweries like Town & Blaze are great neighborhood spots!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Walnut Avenue have any available units?
329 Walnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 329 Walnut Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
329 Walnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 Walnut Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 329 Walnut Avenue offer parking?
No, 329 Walnut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 329 Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Walnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Walnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 329 Walnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 329 Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 329 Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Walnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

