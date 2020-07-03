All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3282 Margellina Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3282 Margellina Dr
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:06 PM

3282 Margellina Dr

3282 Margellina Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Closeburn - Glenkirk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3282 Margellina Dr, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful top floor, end unit in the heart of Southpark! Water is included with the rent and this home comes with all the appliances, including a washer and dryer! The third bedroom has a glass door and can be used as an office or den. Enjoy fresh air on the large balcony. This home is convenient to all Southpark has to offer.

~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3282 Margellina Dr have any available units?
3282 Margellina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3282 Margellina Dr have?
Some of 3282 Margellina Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3282 Margellina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3282 Margellina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3282 Margellina Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3282 Margellina Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3282 Margellina Dr offer parking?
No, 3282 Margellina Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3282 Margellina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3282 Margellina Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3282 Margellina Dr have a pool?
No, 3282 Margellina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3282 Margellina Dr have accessible units?
No, 3282 Margellina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3282 Margellina Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3282 Margellina Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte