3282 Margellina Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful top floor, end unit in the heart of Southpark! Water is included with the rent and this home comes with all the appliances, including a washer and dryer! The third bedroom has a glass door and can be used as an office or den. Enjoy fresh air on the large balcony. This home is convenient to all Southpark has to offer.



~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)~