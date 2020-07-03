3282 Margellina Dr

Amenities
Beautiful top floor, end unit in the heart of Southpark! Water is included with the rent and this home comes with all the appliances, including a washer and dryer! The third bedroom has a glass door and can be used as an office or den. Enjoy fresh air on the large balcony. This home is convenient to all Southpark has to offer.
~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)~