3256 Bending Birch Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse near NODA and Uptown. Modern paint and finishes make this adorable haven refreshingly welcoming. Granite counters, stainless appliances, patio, plenty of storage, engineered floor downstairs, carpet and tile upstairs. Washer/dryer, coffered ceilings in master with on-suite bath. Detached 1 car garage and plenty of on-street parking. Call this home soon today as it won't last for long!



Utility Saver program will be added to lease for $12/mo (air filters shipped to your door)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.