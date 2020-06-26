All apartments in Charlotte
Location

3256 Bending Birch Place, Charlotte, NC 28206
Double Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse near NODA and Uptown. Modern paint and finishes make this adorable haven refreshingly welcoming. Granite counters, stainless appliances, patio, plenty of storage, engineered floor downstairs, carpet and tile upstairs. Washer/dryer, coffered ceilings in master with on-suite bath. Detached 1 car garage and plenty of on-street parking. Call this home soon today as it won't last for long!

Utility Saver program will be added to lease for $12/mo (air filters shipped to your door)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

