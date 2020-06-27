3241 Major Samuals Way

Amenities
Beautiful, Prestine Townhome located in Bryant Park Subdivision! - This very spacious open concept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island with a breakfast bar, stunning hardwood flooring in the kitchen, dining and living space, 2 car garage, neutral paint colors throughout, tons of natural light. Master bedroom includes a tray ceiling, walk-in closet with bath that includes a garden tub, dual sinks and tiled bath. This home is a must see! Washer and Dryer Included. 1 pet will be considered, no aggressive breeds.
(RLNE5031184)