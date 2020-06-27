All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3241 Major Samuals Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3241 Major Samuals Way
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

3241 Major Samuals Way

3241 Major Samuals Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3241 Major Samuals Way, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, Prestine Townhome located in Bryant Park Subdivision! - This very spacious open concept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island with a breakfast bar, stunning hardwood flooring in the kitchen, dining and living space, 2 car garage, neutral paint colors throughout, tons of natural light. Master bedroom includes a tray ceiling, walk-in closet with bath that includes a garden tub, dual sinks and tiled bath. This home is a must see! Washer and Dryer Included. 1 pet will be considered, no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE5031184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 Major Samuals Way have any available units?
3241 Major Samuals Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3241 Major Samuals Way have?
Some of 3241 Major Samuals Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 Major Samuals Way currently offering any rent specials?
3241 Major Samuals Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 Major Samuals Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3241 Major Samuals Way is pet friendly.
Does 3241 Major Samuals Way offer parking?
Yes, 3241 Major Samuals Way offers parking.
Does 3241 Major Samuals Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3241 Major Samuals Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 Major Samuals Way have a pool?
No, 3241 Major Samuals Way does not have a pool.
Does 3241 Major Samuals Way have accessible units?
No, 3241 Major Samuals Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 Major Samuals Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3241 Major Samuals Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte