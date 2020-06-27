3241 Major Samuals Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, Prestine Townhome located in Bryant Park Subdivision! - This very spacious open concept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island with a breakfast bar, stunning hardwood flooring in the kitchen, dining and living space, 2 car garage, neutral paint colors throughout, tons of natural light. Master bedroom includes a tray ceiling, walk-in closet with bath that includes a garden tub, dual sinks and tiled bath. This home is a must see! Washer and Dryer Included. 1 pet will be considered, no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE5031184)