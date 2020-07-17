All apartments in Charlotte
324 Webster Place

324 Webster Place · (864) 525-1296
Location

324 Webster Place, Charlotte, NC 28209
Colonial Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 324 Webster Place · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
324 Webster Place Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Single Family Home in Collins Park! - Bright, white, and airy single-family ranch in desirable Collins Park. Great remodeled home on large flat lot with fenced in yard. Open floorplan with tons of space for entertaining and a spacious rear yard. Updated bathrooms, lots of living space, spacious bedrooms, and sleek kitchen with SS appliances. Bring your pets to this move-in ready home close to South End, South Park, the highway and the Light Rail. A must-see! 3D TOUR - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=j6cD8XtzKzv&mls=1

(RLNE3935034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Webster Place have any available units?
324 Webster Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 324 Webster Place currently offering any rent specials?
324 Webster Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Webster Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Webster Place is pet friendly.
Does 324 Webster Place offer parking?
No, 324 Webster Place does not offer parking.
Does 324 Webster Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Webster Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Webster Place have a pool?
No, 324 Webster Place does not have a pool.
Does 324 Webster Place have accessible units?
No, 324 Webster Place does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Webster Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Webster Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Webster Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Webster Place does not have units with air conditioning.
