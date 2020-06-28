323 Jones Street #1

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

- Fully Updated duplex ready for move-in. Both units boast beautiful new laminate woods floors throughout living and bedrooms, fully updated baths and kitchens. New Architectural roofs, new double pane windows, new plumbing, and complete electrical rewire! Kitchens feature tile floors, black appliance package, new cabinets & countertops. Baths feature new tubs, tile floors and tile surrounds. Other updates include new paint inside and out, new interior doors, new vapor barriers, new exterior railings, and new concrete parking slab.



(RLNE5081002)