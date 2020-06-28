All apartments in Charlotte
323 Jones Street #1

323 Jones St · No Longer Available
Location

323 Jones St, Charlotte, NC 28208
Lakewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
- Fully Updated duplex ready for move-in. Both units boast beautiful new laminate woods floors throughout living and bedrooms, fully updated baths and kitchens. New Architectural roofs, new double pane windows, new plumbing, and complete electrical rewire! Kitchens feature tile floors, black appliance package, new cabinets & countertops. Baths feature new tubs, tile floors and tile surrounds. Other updates include new paint inside and out, new interior doors, new vapor barriers, new exterior railings, and new concrete parking slab.

(RLNE5081002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Jones Street #1 have any available units?
323 Jones Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 323 Jones Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
323 Jones Street #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Jones Street #1 pet-friendly?
No, 323 Jones Street #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 323 Jones Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 323 Jones Street #1 offers parking.
Does 323 Jones Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Jones Street #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Jones Street #1 have a pool?
No, 323 Jones Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 323 Jones Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 323 Jones Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Jones Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 Jones Street #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 Jones Street #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 Jones Street #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
