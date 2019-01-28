All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3200 New Hampshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3200 New Hampshire Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:05 PM

3200 New Hampshire Drive

3200 New Hampshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3200 New Hampshire Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marlwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located on a corner lot and has no HOA! Nice big open concept dining, kitchen, and living room. This ranch offers a split bedroom floor plan. The master suite sits off by itself for exclusive privacy, complete with a nice size master bath with double vanity. Good sized secondary bedrooms with hall bath. Backyard has a large deck that is great for entertaining! This home is located close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants.***Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Application fees are $55 per adult, anyone living in the home over the age of 18 must fill out separate application.***Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 New Hampshire Drive have any available units?
3200 New Hampshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3200 New Hampshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3200 New Hampshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 New Hampshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3200 New Hampshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3200 New Hampshire Drive offer parking?
No, 3200 New Hampshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3200 New Hampshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 New Hampshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 New Hampshire Drive have a pool?
No, 3200 New Hampshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3200 New Hampshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 3200 New Hampshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 New Hampshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 New Hampshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 New Hampshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 New Hampshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte