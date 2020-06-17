All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3136 Driftwood Drive

3136 Driftwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3136 Driftwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
All Electric Unit! Fresh Paint, New Flooring (new tile in kitchen), Stainless Range/Oven, Stainless Microwave, Stainless Dishwasher, New Tile in Bathrooms! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse is waiting for you! New light fixtures. 2 Assigned Parking Spaces and Washer and Dryer Hookups in unit. Fireplace is for decorative purpose only. $65 application fee for each person over 18 living in the property and subject to credit approval. Please, no smoking. No Pets. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers. Owner is licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 Driftwood Drive have any available units?
3136 Driftwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3136 Driftwood Drive have?
Some of 3136 Driftwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 Driftwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3136 Driftwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 Driftwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3136 Driftwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3136 Driftwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3136 Driftwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 3136 Driftwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 Driftwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 Driftwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3136 Driftwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3136 Driftwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3136 Driftwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 Driftwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3136 Driftwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
