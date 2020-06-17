3136 Driftwood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

All Electric Unit! Fresh Paint, New Flooring (new tile in kitchen), Stainless Range/Oven, Stainless Microwave, Stainless Dishwasher, New Tile in Bathrooms! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse is waiting for you! New light fixtures. 2 Assigned Parking Spaces and Washer and Dryer Hookups in unit. Fireplace is for decorative purpose only. $65 application fee for each person over 18 living in the property and subject to credit approval. Please, no smoking. No Pets. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers. Owner is licensed real estate agent.