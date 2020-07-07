313 S Summit Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7706ea909b ---- 313 South Summit Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208 Welcome Home! Come take a look at this beautiful move in ready duplex that has stunning wooden flooring with SOO much more to offer. This lovely, 2Bed, 1 full Bath Located just minutes from Uptown Charlotte, Panthers Stadium, I-77 and local area shopping centers. This Beautifully Brick Duplex Features: * Spacious Living Room with tons of natural lighting. * Appliances Included for Your Comfort! * Updated Light Fixtures Throughout. * Enjoy your freshly cooked meals in your spacious dining room. * Enjoy those hot summer night with Ceiling Fan's Throughout * Spacious basement area, great for storage. * Beautiful hardwood flooring * Equipped w Back Deck for Spending Leisure Time & Entertaining Friends & Families! Did I mention minutes from the city!!! This Property at This Price Will Not LAST! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This Unit is Walking Distance from TONS of activities and nightly entertainment. Conveniently close to Bus Stops leading to Center Charlotte and a 5 Minute Drive to Uptown as Well! www.newviewrealtygroup.com (Se Habla Espanol)