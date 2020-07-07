All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 313 S Summit Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
313 S Summit Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

313 S Summit Ave

313 South Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wesley Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

313 South Summit Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7706ea909b ---- 313 South Summit Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208 Welcome Home! Come take a look at this beautiful move in ready duplex that has stunning wooden flooring with SOO much more to offer. This lovely, 2Bed, 1 full Bath Located just minutes from Uptown Charlotte, Panthers Stadium, I-77 and local area shopping centers. This Beautifully Brick Duplex Features: * Spacious Living Room with tons of natural lighting. * Appliances Included for Your Comfort! * Updated Light Fixtures Throughout. * Enjoy your freshly cooked meals in your spacious dining room. * Enjoy those hot summer night with Ceiling Fan's Throughout * Spacious basement area, great for storage. * Beautiful hardwood flooring * Equipped w Back Deck for Spending Leisure Time & Entertaining Friends & Families! Did I mention minutes from the city!!! This Property at This Price Will Not LAST! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This Unit is Walking Distance from TONS of activities and nightly entertainment. Conveniently close to Bus Stops leading to Center Charlotte and a 5 Minute Drive to Uptown as Well! www.newviewrealtygroup.com (Se Habla Espanol)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 S Summit Ave have any available units?
313 S Summit Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 S Summit Ave have?
Some of 313 S Summit Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 S Summit Ave currently offering any rent specials?
313 S Summit Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 S Summit Ave pet-friendly?
No, 313 S Summit Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 313 S Summit Ave offer parking?
No, 313 S Summit Ave does not offer parking.
Does 313 S Summit Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 S Summit Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 S Summit Ave have a pool?
No, 313 S Summit Ave does not have a pool.
Does 313 S Summit Ave have accessible units?
No, 313 S Summit Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 313 S Summit Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 S Summit Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Broadstone Lemmond Farm
11901 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte