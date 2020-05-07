3128 Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

Adorable bungalow in sought after Commonwealth Park; less than a mile to the heart of Midwood! Completely renovated kitchen down to the studs - new no slam shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, matte black tile backsplash, farm sink, gold hardware, new flooring to match the remainder of the home, and new appliances. Just painted, recessed lighting and new light fixtures installed, opened up living room entry wall, new blinds and reglazed tub. Stairs lead to a sizable attic. Refrigerator, washer and dryer convey. Move-in ready!