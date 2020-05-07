All apartments in Charlotte
3128 Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated December 9 2019 at 6:20 AM

3128 Commonwealth Avenue

3128 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3128 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Adorable bungalow in sought after Commonwealth Park; less than a mile to the heart of Midwood! Completely renovated kitchen down to the studs - new no slam shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, matte black tile backsplash, farm sink, gold hardware, new flooring to match the remainder of the home, and new appliances. Just painted, recessed lighting and new light fixtures installed, opened up living room entry wall, new blinds and reglazed tub. Stairs lead to a sizable attic. Refrigerator, washer and dryer convey. Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
3128 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3128 Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 3128 Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3128 Commonwealth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3128 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3128 Commonwealth Avenue offers parking.
Does 3128 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3128 Commonwealth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 3128 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3128 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3128 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3128 Commonwealth Avenue has units with dishwashers.

