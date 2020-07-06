All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

3127 Heathstead Place

3127 Heathstead Place · No Longer Available
Location

3127 Heathstead Place, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated SouthPark Townhome for Immediate Lease! - Open and airy! Upon entering, new laminate flooring and fresh paint adorn the walls and floors. Enter the 2 story living room and natural light floods the room. Living room is spacious with dining niche. The kitchen includes new counters, painted cabinetry, all modern appliances and more! On the back of the unit is a private and enclosed patio area. Upstairs, the loft bedroom overlooks the living area. Loft is huge with large walk in closet! Bathroom has been nicely updated as well. This townhome is conveniently located in the SouthPark area about 5-10 minutes from Ballantyne and South Charlotte. This unit has its own designated parking spot and there is a community pool!

(RLNE5334652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 Heathstead Place have any available units?
3127 Heathstead Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3127 Heathstead Place have?
Some of 3127 Heathstead Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3127 Heathstead Place currently offering any rent specials?
3127 Heathstead Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 Heathstead Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3127 Heathstead Place is pet friendly.
Does 3127 Heathstead Place offer parking?
Yes, 3127 Heathstead Place offers parking.
Does 3127 Heathstead Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3127 Heathstead Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 Heathstead Place have a pool?
Yes, 3127 Heathstead Place has a pool.
Does 3127 Heathstead Place have accessible units?
No, 3127 Heathstead Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 Heathstead Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3127 Heathstead Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
