3127 Heathstead Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated SouthPark Townhome for Immediate Lease! - Open and airy! Upon entering, new laminate flooring and fresh paint adorn the walls and floors. Enter the 2 story living room and natural light floods the room. Living room is spacious with dining niche. The kitchen includes new counters, painted cabinetry, all modern appliances and more! On the back of the unit is a private and enclosed patio area. Upstairs, the loft bedroom overlooks the living area. Loft is huge with large walk in closet! Bathroom has been nicely updated as well. This townhome is conveniently located in the SouthPark area about 5-10 minutes from Ballantyne and South Charlotte. This unit has its own designated parking spot and there is a community pool!



(RLNE5334652)