Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Do you want to live in a great location? Convenient to Uptown, I-77, Charlotte Douglas Airport and I-74. Well--welcome home to 3121 Minnesota Rd. This condo has it all and you aren't in a big high rise--just park your car in the driveway and enter on the main floor. Beautiful hardwood floors-water is included so you only need to pay gas and electric bills. Call Danko to check it out: 203-415-4084. Deposit of $900 required when lease is signed. Lease available through Danko Tanaskovic