Cozy and Modern bungalow located in Historic Seversville. This property has been completley remodeled. Quaint size living room. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space as well as gorgeous counter top space and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Two cozy bedrooms. Property is within walking distance to local breweries, Seversville park and greenway. Minutes from Uptown with easy access to I-77, I-85, shopping, dining and more. MUST SEE!