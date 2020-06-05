3101 Holt Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking air conditioning range refrigerator

The Arts District 2 Bedroom Duplex - Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in the North Charlotte Historic District (NoDa). There is hardwood/vinyl tile flooring throughout the home. This home has Washer/Dryer hookups. Water & Lawn Service Included. Fenced back yard with storage shed. This home also offers off-street parking.



**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



