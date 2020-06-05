All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

3101 Holt Street

Location

3101 Holt Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
The Arts District 2 Bedroom Duplex - Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in the North Charlotte Historic District (NoDa). There is hardwood/vinyl tile flooring throughout the home. This home has Washer/Dryer hookups. Water & Lawn Service Included. Fenced back yard with storage shed. This home also offers off-street parking.

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE2836787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Holt Street have any available units?
3101 Holt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 Holt Street have?
Some of 3101 Holt Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Holt Street currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Holt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Holt Street pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Holt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3101 Holt Street offer parking?
Yes, 3101 Holt Street offers parking.
Does 3101 Holt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 Holt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Holt Street have a pool?
No, 3101 Holt Street does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Holt Street have accessible units?
No, 3101 Holt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Holt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 Holt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
