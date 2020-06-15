Amenities

3100 N Alexander St Available 07/01/20 Located At The Arts District - Beautiful NoDa Area Pet Friendly Single Family Home with fenced yard. Renovations include updated kitchen and bathrooms. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow style home features large size front porch, large size living room, large kitchen and pantry. Hardwood flooring & ceiling fans. The split floor plan features one bedroom in the front of the home and one bedroom in the rear of the home. Offers a large utility laundry and mud room area with lots of window for natural lighting. This home will include stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer. Central Heat/Air, This pet friendly home has a great size fenced yard and its located 2-3 blocks from heart of NODA's entertainment venues, shops, restaurants, more.. Listed by "Real Estate Managers Inc"



Not permitted: : Animals with a previous bite history or vicious propensities, such as Dobermans, Chows, Rottweilers, Akitas, American Staffordshire Terriers (Pit Bulls), attack dogs and Wolf Hybrids, (or any mix thereof) Ostriches, Emus, Horses, Farm or Ranch animals, or any type of wild exotic animals or pets.



