Charlotte, NC
3100 N Alexander St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

3100 N Alexander St

3100 North Alexander Street · (704) 719-2112
Location

3100 North Alexander Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3100 N Alexander St · Avail. Jul 1

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3100 N Alexander St Available 07/01/20 Located At The Arts District - Beautiful NoDa Area Pet Friendly Single Family Home with fenced yard. Renovations include updated kitchen and bathrooms. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow style home features large size front porch, large size living room, large kitchen and pantry. Hardwood flooring & ceiling fans. The split floor plan features one bedroom in the front of the home and one bedroom in the rear of the home. Offers a large utility laundry and mud room area with lots of window for natural lighting. This home will include stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer. Central Heat/Air, This pet friendly home has a great size fenced yard and its located 2-3 blocks from heart of NODA's entertainment venues, shops, restaurants, more.. Listed by "Real Estate Managers Inc"

Not permitted: : Animals with a previous bite history or vicious propensities, such as Dobermans, Chows, Rottweilers, Akitas, American Staffordshire Terriers (Pit Bulls), attack dogs and Wolf Hybrids, (or any mix thereof) Ostriches, Emus, Horses, Farm or Ranch animals, or any type of wild exotic animals or pets.

(RLNE4622307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 N Alexander St have any available units?
3100 N Alexander St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 N Alexander St have?
Some of 3100 N Alexander St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 N Alexander St currently offering any rent specials?
3100 N Alexander St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 N Alexander St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 N Alexander St is pet friendly.
Does 3100 N Alexander St offer parking?
No, 3100 N Alexander St does not offer parking.
Does 3100 N Alexander St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 N Alexander St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 N Alexander St have a pool?
No, 3100 N Alexander St does not have a pool.
Does 3100 N Alexander St have accessible units?
No, 3100 N Alexander St does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 N Alexander St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 N Alexander St does not have units with dishwashers.
