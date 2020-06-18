Rent Calculator
Home
Charlotte, NC
308-A Wakefield Drive
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
308-A Wakefield Drive
308 Wakefield Dr
No Longer Available
Location
308 Wakefield Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
- Quaint 2 story condo in Selwyn Village. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout. Convenient to the Sugar Creek Greenway, shopping, restaurants.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3584813)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308-A Wakefield Drive have any available units?
308-A Wakefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 308-A Wakefield Drive have?
Some of 308-A Wakefield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel.
Amenities section
.
Is 308-A Wakefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
308-A Wakefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308-A Wakefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 308-A Wakefield Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 308-A Wakefield Drive offer parking?
No, 308-A Wakefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 308-A Wakefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308-A Wakefield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308-A Wakefield Drive have a pool?
No, 308-A Wakefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 308-A Wakefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 308-A Wakefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 308-A Wakefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 308-A Wakefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
