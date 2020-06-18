All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

308-A Wakefield Drive

308 Wakefield Dr · No Longer Available
Location

308 Wakefield Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
refrigerator
- Quaint 2 story condo in Selwyn Village. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout. Convenient to the Sugar Creek Greenway, shopping, restaurants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3584813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308-A Wakefield Drive have any available units?
308-A Wakefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 308-A Wakefield Drive have?
Some of 308-A Wakefield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308-A Wakefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
308-A Wakefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308-A Wakefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 308-A Wakefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 308-A Wakefield Drive offer parking?
No, 308-A Wakefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 308-A Wakefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308-A Wakefield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308-A Wakefield Drive have a pool?
No, 308-A Wakefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 308-A Wakefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 308-A Wakefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 308-A Wakefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 308-A Wakefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
