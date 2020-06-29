3059 Potomac River Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

VACANT and easy to show! Like new END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1 car detached garage. Bright open floorplan with lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with huge granite island, dark wood cabinets, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Large owners suite features trey ceiling, walk in closet, en suite bath with dual vanities, glass shower, garden tub. Plus two additional bedrooms with full bath upstairs. Back patio for grilling and entertaining. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included! Walk to City Park neighborhood restaurants and retail plus Regional Farmer's Market. Close proximity to growing lower Southend (LOSO) breweries; Uptown, Southpark, Light rail, I77 and airport. A must see!