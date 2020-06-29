All apartments in Charlotte
Location

3059 Potomac River Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28217
Eagle Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
VACANT and easy to show! Like new END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1 car detached garage. Bright open floorplan with lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with huge granite island, dark wood cabinets, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Large owners suite features trey ceiling, walk in closet, en suite bath with dual vanities, glass shower, garden tub. Plus two additional bedrooms with full bath upstairs. Back patio for grilling and entertaining. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included! Walk to City Park neighborhood restaurants and retail plus Regional Farmer's Market. Close proximity to growing lower Southend (LOSO) breweries; Uptown, Southpark, Light rail, I77 and airport. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3059 Potomac River Parkway have any available units?
3059 Potomac River Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3059 Potomac River Parkway have?
Some of 3059 Potomac River Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3059 Potomac River Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3059 Potomac River Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3059 Potomac River Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3059 Potomac River Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3059 Potomac River Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3059 Potomac River Parkway offers parking.
Does 3059 Potomac River Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3059 Potomac River Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3059 Potomac River Parkway have a pool?
No, 3059 Potomac River Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3059 Potomac River Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3059 Potomac River Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3059 Potomac River Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3059 Potomac River Parkway has units with dishwashers.

