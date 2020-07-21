3034 Castleberry Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate townhome located in Magnolia Park! This 3 story townhouse is in a prime location and just waiting for you. It has 2 Master Bedrooms on the top floor with ensuite Baths. The main level features an open concept with a large Great Room with a gas fireplace, Dining area, and Kitchen. There's also a nice size Deck off the main level for entertaining. The entry level has a Bonus Room/Office and a big Laundry Room.



The best part about this home is the Great Location in South Park right off Park Rd! You are minutes to shopping and dining and less than 15 minutes to UPTOWN Charlotte. There will be a $35 application fee for interested parties.