3034 Castleberry Court
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

3034 Castleberry Court

3034 Castleberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

3034 Castleberry Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate townhome located in Magnolia Park! This 3 story townhouse is in a prime location and just waiting for you. It has 2 Master Bedrooms on the top floor with ensuite Baths. The main level features an open concept with a large Great Room with a gas fireplace, Dining area, and Kitchen. There's also a nice size Deck off the main level for entertaining. The entry level has a Bonus Room/Office and a big Laundry Room.

The best part about this home is the Great Location in South Park right off Park Rd! You are minutes to shopping and dining and less than 15 minutes to UPTOWN Charlotte. There will be a $35 application fee for interested parties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 Castleberry Court have any available units?
3034 Castleberry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3034 Castleberry Court have?
Some of 3034 Castleberry Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3034 Castleberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
3034 Castleberry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 Castleberry Court pet-friendly?
No, 3034 Castleberry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3034 Castleberry Court offer parking?
Yes, 3034 Castleberry Court offers parking.
Does 3034 Castleberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3034 Castleberry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 Castleberry Court have a pool?
No, 3034 Castleberry Court does not have a pool.
Does 3034 Castleberry Court have accessible units?
No, 3034 Castleberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 Castleberry Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3034 Castleberry Court does not have units with dishwashers.
