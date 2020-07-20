All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM

3020 Colfax Street

3020 Colfax St · No Longer Available
Location

3020 Colfax St, Charlotte, NC 28216
University Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brick Ranch in Cul-de-Sac Has Plenty of Living and Entertaining Space. This Ranch includes a FORMAL LIVING ROOM - FORMAL DINING AREA + a FAMILY ROOM & INFORMAL DINING AREA OFF KITCHEN. Lots of Room to Spread out and have separate areas for Adults and Kids. MASTER SUITE on rear of home has private access to hall bath. Hall Bath remodeled in 2017 has Tiled Shower/Tub Enclosure, Updated Vanity and Flooring. Two additional Generous Size Bedrooms on other side of home have double windows for lots of natural light. Home has Hardwoods throughout, Garage, Double Pad Parking and Window Treatments. Clean and Ready for Immediate Occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 Colfax Street have any available units?
3020 Colfax Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 Colfax Street have?
Some of 3020 Colfax Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 Colfax Street currently offering any rent specials?
3020 Colfax Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 Colfax Street pet-friendly?
No, 3020 Colfax Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3020 Colfax Street offer parking?
Yes, 3020 Colfax Street offers parking.
Does 3020 Colfax Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 Colfax Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 Colfax Street have a pool?
No, 3020 Colfax Street does not have a pool.
Does 3020 Colfax Street have accessible units?
No, 3020 Colfax Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 Colfax Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 Colfax Street does not have units with dishwashers.
