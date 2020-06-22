All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3016 Mannington Drive

3016 Mannington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Mannington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Great Schools!!! Close to everything including Brace YMCA. Updated (Newer carpet, lighting & air conditioner 9/15) townhouse in Willowmere. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat in kitchen, fireplace. 2nd floor laundry! Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, garden tub. Willowmere offers its residents a community pool, playground, clubhouse, tennis, shopping & dining within walking distance. Water is included in rent price!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Mannington Drive have any available units?
3016 Mannington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 Mannington Drive have?
Some of 3016 Mannington Drive's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Mannington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Mannington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Mannington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3016 Mannington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3016 Mannington Drive offer parking?
No, 3016 Mannington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3016 Mannington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 Mannington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Mannington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3016 Mannington Drive has a pool.
Does 3016 Mannington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3016 Mannington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Mannington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3016 Mannington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
