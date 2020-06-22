3016 Mannington Drive

Amenities

recently renovated pool air conditioning playground tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Great Schools!!! Close to everything including Brace YMCA. Updated (Newer carpet, lighting & air conditioner 9/15) townhouse in Willowmere. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat in kitchen, fireplace. 2nd floor laundry! Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, garden tub. Willowmere offers its residents a community pool, playground, clubhouse, tennis, shopping & dining within walking distance. Water is included in rent price!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.