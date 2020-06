Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Single Story Home or Corner Lot in Sedgefield! Features Include Hardwood Floors in the Living Areas, Carpet in The Bedrooms, Screened-In Front Porch, & Gas Range in Kitchen. Convenient to Light Rail, Shopping, Dining, South End, & Uptown! Why Not Make This Your New Home Today? Available for Immediate Occupancy!

Contact us to schedule a showing.