3009 Hudson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

2 Bedroom House in NoDa - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in NoDa with a sun room. This home is equipped with hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Appliances included are a refrigerator and range, as well as washer and dryer connections. There is electric heat and central air in the home. Convenient to many shopping centers and nightlife!



**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



***Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



