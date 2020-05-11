All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3009 Hudson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3009 Hudson Street
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

3009 Hudson Street

3009 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3009 Hudson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom House in NoDa - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in NoDa with a sun room. This home is equipped with hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Appliances included are a refrigerator and range, as well as washer and dryer connections. There is electric heat and central air in the home. Convenient to many shopping centers and nightlife!

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

***Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5170113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Hudson Street have any available units?
3009 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 Hudson Street have?
Some of 3009 Hudson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3009 Hudson Street offer parking?
No, 3009 Hudson Street does not offer parking.
Does 3009 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 3009 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 3009 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte