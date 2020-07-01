3008 Yadkin Ave

Amenities

This NoDa house is a 2 bedroom / one full bath / one half bath bungalow / craftsman style from 1900 updated with modern quartz countertop kitchen w/ new dishwasher (Bosch), ceramic electric range, disposal, LG french door fridge, new cabinets, bathrooms with high end tile, finishes, and built-in towel warmer. Fenced-in back yard, one block from YMCA, restaurants, breweries and bars, close to light rail and uptown. Free parking for several cars. Best location in Charlotte! $1950 / 12 mo. or $2500 / 6 mo lease.