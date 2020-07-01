All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:17 AM

3008 Yadkin Ave

3008 Yadkin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Yadkin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
This NoDa house is a 2 bedroom / one full bath / one half bath bungalow / craftsman style from 1900 updated with modern quartz countertop kitchen w/ new dishwasher (Bosch), ceramic electric range, disposal, LG french door fridge, new cabinets, bathrooms with high end tile, finishes, and built-in towel warmer. Fenced-in back yard, one block from YMCA, restaurants, breweries and bars, close to light rail and uptown. Free parking for several cars. Best location in Charlotte! $1950 / 12 mo. or $2500 / 6 mo lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Yadkin Ave have any available units?
3008 Yadkin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 Yadkin Ave have?
Some of 3008 Yadkin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Yadkin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Yadkin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Yadkin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 Yadkin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3008 Yadkin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Yadkin Ave offers parking.
Does 3008 Yadkin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3008 Yadkin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Yadkin Ave have a pool?
No, 3008 Yadkin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Yadkin Ave have accessible units?
No, 3008 Yadkin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Yadkin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 Yadkin Ave has units with dishwashers.

