All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3006 Springs Farm Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3006 Springs Farm Lane
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:55 PM

3006 Springs Farm Lane

3006 Springs Farm Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wessex Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3006 Springs Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Spacious house in fantastic South Charlotte location in the walking distance to the Arboretum shopping plaza . House features open floor and dual staircase plan, gourmet kitchen with gas stove, wine fridge in the bar area, large breakfast room with ample of natural sunlight, two story great room with fire place. First floor guest room with adjoined full bath is perfect for guest/parents. Built in speakers inside and out. Second floor loft/library and media rooms are great for entertainment. Third floor flex space can be exercise, man cave or hobby room. Backyard is fully fenced and has privacy trees and shrubs. Lawn care and washer and dryer are included in price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Springs Farm Lane have any available units?
3006 Springs Farm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 Springs Farm Lane have?
Some of 3006 Springs Farm Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Springs Farm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Springs Farm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Springs Farm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3006 Springs Farm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3006 Springs Farm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3006 Springs Farm Lane offers parking.
Does 3006 Springs Farm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 Springs Farm Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Springs Farm Lane have a pool?
No, 3006 Springs Farm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Springs Farm Lane have accessible units?
No, 3006 Springs Farm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Springs Farm Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3006 Springs Farm Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street
Charlotte, NC 28203
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte