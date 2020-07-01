3006 Springs Farm Lane

Amenities

Spacious house in fantastic South Charlotte location in the walking distance to the Arboretum shopping plaza . House features open floor and dual staircase plan, gourmet kitchen with gas stove, wine fridge in the bar area, large breakfast room with ample of natural sunlight, two story great room with fire place. First floor guest room with adjoined full bath is perfect for guest/parents. Built in speakers inside and out. Second floor loft/library and media rooms are great for entertainment. Third floor flex space can be exercise, man cave or hobby room. Backyard is fully fenced and has privacy trees and shrubs. Lawn care and washer and dryer are included in price.