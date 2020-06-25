All apartments in Charlotte
3005 Golden Dale Lane
3005 Golden Dale Lane

3005 Golden Dale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Golden Dale Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Three bedrooms and two and a half baths, this townhome is close to the Concord Mills Mall. It is an end unit with a privacy fenced back patio. Conveniently located with easy access to shopping and stores. Gas lot fireplace. Upgraded kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Golden Dale Lane have any available units?
3005 Golden Dale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Golden Dale Lane have?
Some of 3005 Golden Dale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Golden Dale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Golden Dale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Golden Dale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Golden Dale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3005 Golden Dale Lane offer parking?
No, 3005 Golden Dale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3005 Golden Dale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Golden Dale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Golden Dale Lane have a pool?
No, 3005 Golden Dale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Golden Dale Lane have accessible units?
No, 3005 Golden Dale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Golden Dale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 Golden Dale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
